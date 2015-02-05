PC Gamer US March issue: The Games of 2015

The March 2015 issue of PC Gamer US is on newsstands now, and with it comes previews of the PC games we're most looking forward to this year (and it's looking like a hell of a year!). We also discover Creative Assembly's ambitious plans for Total War: Attila, get our first look at Hellblade, the new game from Ninja Theory, and test the best liquid coolers.

Jump over here for instructions on how to subscribe to the print or digital versions (get the latest issue free when you subscribe digitally), or buy the single issue in print.

This month we...

Investigate the series-spanning changes of Total War: Attila.

Talk to Ninja Theory about Hellblade, their first independently made action game.

Round up the best-looking games of the coming year in our ultimate guide to 2015.

Review Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes, Far Cry 4, The Crew, Never Alone, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Dead State, The Talos Principle, and Game of Thrones: Episode 1.

Supertest the latest water coolers and find out which deserves a home in your overclocked PC.

Blast off to Kerbal Space Program to see how it's getting along.

Return to Spielberg classic The Dig in Reinstall.

Until next month!