PC Gamer UK Podcast 62: Honkin’ On Watermelon

In a break from the regular format, Samuel and Phil have both played new, recently released PC games. Sam goes head to head with an unspecified cult in Far Cry 5, Phil chunders on a friend in Sea of Thieves, and both have a rant about why, yes, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is very difficult thank you very much.

Discussed: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage