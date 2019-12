Welcome to Episode 55 of the PC Gamer UK podcast. For this interview special, Tim is joined in the studio by Deus Ex: Human Revolution art director Jonathan Jacques Belletete for an in depth chat about the sequel, and all things Deus Ex.

For our audio impressions of the first ten hours of the game, check out our Deus Ex: Human Revolution impressions podcast , or our three diaries, The Psychopath , The Hacker and The Thinker .

