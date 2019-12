Tim asks Tom, Graham and Rich about their impressions of the third Deus Ex game, having played the first ten hours very, very thoroughly. Turns out it's amazing. You can read our impressions in Tom's preview , and a more in depth account of his playthrough in a diary of a psychopath .

We each talk about the way we played it, how the game responded, our favourite augmentations, and how the game measures up to the mighty original.

