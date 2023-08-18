PC Gamer UK October issue on sale now: Starfield & Top 100 PC Games 2023

This month PC Gamer blasts off into the cosmos for our Starfield launch special. For everything you need to know about Bethesda's biggest-ever RPG, this is the ultimate feature, covering everything from character creation and exploration to shipbuilding and combat.

In addition, this month sees PC Gamer also track the complete un-history of Half-Life 3, in a huge feature where we try to piece together the full story of the greatest PC game never made. It's a must-read for any PC gamer.

Everything you need to know about Starfield at launch is contained in our cover feature this month. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this month's issue comes packed with the PC Gamer Top 100 games supplement, which delivers the absolutely finest games for PC as voted for by the PC Gamer team itself. The glossy 32-page mini-mag is stuffed full of quality games, and for PC Gamer's 30th year, we've introduced an all-new scoring system as well.

This is a must-read feature for every PC gamer. (Image credit: Future)

In terms of previews, this issue delivers authoritative hands-on takes on the exciting new mech game Armored Core 6, as well as Enshrouded, Six Days in Fallujah, Blasphemous 2, Sea of Stars and BattleBit Remastered. While we've got official PC Gamer verdicts in this issue's reviews section for Jagged Alliance 3, Aliens: Dark Descent, Oxenfree 2, Dave the Diver, Lakeburg Legacies, Exoprimal, Layers of Fear, The Last Worker, Viewfinder, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

RuneScape is one of the world's most popular MMOs, and its new Necromancy expansion looks fantastic. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group mega test on the best wired gaming mice you can buy today, a thought-provoking reinstall of classic sci-fi action-RPG Deus Ex: Human Revolution, a cracking new diary series based on one man's detective adventures in Shadows of Doubt, an update on spooky fishing game Dredge, a love letter to the joy of Star Wars' Battle Droids, a comprehensive guide to Sanctuary's biggest secrets in Diablo 4, a special report looking into the perilous state of game preservation, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too.

PC Gamer talks to industry legend John Romero in this issue about his life, games and new autobiography, Doom Guy. (Image credit: Future)

Grab the latest issue of PC Gamer today. (Image credit: Future)