PC Gamer Podcast - Holiday 2014 special

It's been way too long since we've recorded a podcast, don't you think? We wanted to leave you, our loyal listener and/or reader, something to listen to as you're traveling, spending time with your family, or avoiding spending time with your family over the holiday break.

Our entire US team sat down for 1:42:01 to talk about the biggest games of 2014, zeroing-in on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Alien: Isolation (our GOTY), Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Watch Dogs, Jazzpunk, and more. We also look ahead to 2015 and talk about the games we're looking forward to.

Listen

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

We do have plans to record more podcasts in 2015—stay tuned!

Tim Clark

Wes Fenlon

Evan Lahti

Chris Livingston

Tom Marks

Tyler Wilde