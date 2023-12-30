PC Gamer Hardware Awards: The best gaming mouse of 2023

When you buy a new gaming mouse you're likely to stick with it for a very long time. I review these things for a living and I've stuck with the same shape Logitech mouse for years now. Creature of habit, I guess. That's why it's of the utmost important (utmost!) that you pick the right gaming mouse from the get-go.

You're not short of options, but great gaming mice aren't a dime a dozen. There are a few really spectacular gaming mice on offer today, and we've picked just three to nominate for our best gaming mouse award this year.

What makes these mice great? It all begins with a stable and responsive sensor, as without an adept tracking solution, a mouse isn't going to work for a PC gamer. We're not only talking about a high DPI, but also a 1:1 response that doesn't insert unruly acceleration into the mix when you're gaming.

Shape is also key for any top gaming mouse, but the 'best shape' is massively dependent on who you ask. I like things simple, while some prefer to hold onto some sort of space-age weapon. Each to their own, but actually the three nominations we've selected this year are rather plain and simple. So let's get right into them.

Best gaming mouse 2023: the nominees

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

Remember when I said I've kept the same shape mouse for a long time? That's because over the past few years I've had a Logitech G Pro and I eventually swapped it for a Superlight. They're basically the same, except the Superlight is, well, lighter. You could say similar things of the Superlight 2. It's lighter than its predecessor, for starters, but it also comes with a new and improved sensor. The Hero 2 sensor handles quick movements, polls wirelessly at 2,000Hz, and only weighs 60g. Perhaps the most important update is one most wouldn't think about these days: gone is the Micro USB connector and in its stead is a USB Type-C port. That's almost worth the price of admission alone, and I'm sort of sad I didn't get to review this mouse myself. Admittedly, I think you'd get along just fine with the original Superlight, which is often found for less cash, but I would say that since that's my mouse. No, the Superlight 2 is right up there with the best of the best. Read our Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review.

Glorious Model O 2 Wireless

While you won't find many cheap wireless gaming mice that are actually worth buying, you have the Glorious Model O 2 Wireless offering at least a more reasonably priced competitive wireless gaming mouse. The BAMF 2.0 sensor is incredibly well equipped to handle all sorts of throwing around at speed, and it can be cranked up to an ungodly 26K DPI. That truly is absurd, but I guess it's nice to have options for when I have a 16K screen or something. At 68g, this is a supremely light mouse, and we really rated how it feels to game with. While the battery was a bit rough with the included RGB lighting enabled, this is another impressive challenger from this relatively fresh face in gaming peripherals. Read our Glorious Model O 2 Wireless review.

Razer Cobra Pro

Razer has many impressive mice under its belt, but the Cobra Pro is one of its lesser known beasts. It's a more traditional gaming mouse than you might expect from the company's often extravagant peripheral department, following a popular shape trend over the years. If you thought 26K DPI was a lot, this Razer offers 30K. Sure thing, boss. The best bit of the sensor is actually the 750 IPS speed, which means you're probably never going to get a jittery response during rapid movements unless you're The Flash. Speaking of flash, the Cobra Pro is a rather snazzy looking mouse with a lit up undercarriage like most of the cars I made in Need For Speed Underground 2. And if that's not worth at least a look in for an award, I don't know what is. (Seriously, though, we come together as a team to judge these mice on their merit, it's not just me picking one because it looks pretty.) Read our Razer Cobra Pro review.

Which will be crowned king and/or queen of gaming mice for 2023? You'll find out on New Year's Eve. So stay tuned for the finale.