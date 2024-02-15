PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 48: What's that Steam review?

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

What's up PC gamers? Welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! How has everyone's week been so far? I hope you've been finding plenty of time to play games and do the other things you love outside of general life stresses.

For the 10 or so years they've been around, Steam reviews have been a great source of entertainment to me. Occasionally they help make an informed decision on whether a game should be going into my cart, but most of the time they're a collection of inside jokes, goofy references to the game being reviews and can be genuinely rather funny.

With so many Steam reviews sounding downright silly out of context, they're the perfect fodder to pluck and challenge each other to guess which game is being talked about. So that's exactly what myself and Lauren are doing this week! We've each pulled a handful of Steam reviews for games that appeared in our PC Gamer Top 100 list last year—we had to try and narrow down all the games somehow—and we're making each other figure out where the review came from.

It's a nice chill episode so kick back and maybe try and suss out each one along with us. If you've got some Steam reviews that you still think about years after reading them, head over to the PC Gamer forums and tell us about them. We'll have a thread set up for this week's episode—let us know how many of our reviews you got right and share some of your own.

As always, catch us at the beginning of the episode to see what we've been up to in the last week. We always love getting to share the games we've been playing and other hobbies we've been dabbling in between each episode, so make sure you tune in.

Don't forget to check us out over on the PC Gamer forums, too! We'll be checking in every week to see what you lovely lot have to say about each week's episode, and joining in the discussion ourselves.