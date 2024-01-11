PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 43: Welcome to 2024!

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there PC gamers, welcome to 2024! It's a new year and that means 12 entire months of new games for us to sink our teeth into. I hope your holiday season was full of good food and good gaming—I know mine sure was.

Before I get into what this week's episode is all about (though you can probably already guess), I actually have something pretty exciting to announce: The PC Gamer Chat Log is now on our forums! We have a dedicated PC Gamer Chat Log category where Lauren and I will be posting about the new episode every week. Since we're usually asking questions or chatting about pretty open topics, we wanted an opportunity for all of you who listen and watch to join in on the discussion.

You'll also be able to catch both me and Lauren lurking around each episode's post, getting involved in the conversation and answering any questions you might have about the topic we're covering that week. It's something both of us are really excited about, and I hope you are too!

Now that's done and out of the way, here's what you can expect in this week's episode. With it being a new year and all, Lauren and I are looking to the months ahead and seeing what's what. The games we're most excited for, our very terrible and way-too-early Game of the Year predictions, as well as our gaming new year resolutions and what's in and out for us in 2024.

We'll also be doing a little bit of catching up and sharing what we played while we took a much-needed week away from the website and got to do some work-free gaming. It's a rarity, so we definitely made the most of it.

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube:

Don't forget to check us out over on the PC Gamer forums, too! We'll be checking in every week to see what you lovely lot have to say about each week's episode, and joining in the discussion ourselves.