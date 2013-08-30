PC Gamer at PAX Prime 2013 — Join us for the PC Gaming World Congress!

Attention PC gaming vanguards! If you're coming to this weekend's PAX Prime in Seattle, join us in our quest to shine the biggest, brightest spotlight on our beloved hobby. We're putting on two panels, starting with The PC Gaming World Congress on Friday (don't miss the chance to see Dean "Rocket" Hall and Chris Roberts talk shop), and chatting with readers all weekend.

Keep an eye out for Evan Lahti and Tyler Wilde at the show, and watch PC Gamer US on Twitter for updates on Saturday meetup plans—the current plan is to get together at 8:00 p.m. on the second floor of the convention center (near room 206) and go from there. We hope to see you!

And if you can't make it to PAX, just drop by the site for all our coverage, and hold tight for panel recaps.

Friday — The PC Gaming World Congress

6:30 p.m. @ Pegasus Theater ( Sheraton Hotel , 2nd floor)

We've assembled a dream team of PC gaming personalities to debate the state of our dear hobby: Dean Hall (Creator, DayZ, Bohemia Interactive), Jon Mavor (Co-Founder, Uber Entertainment), Chris Taylor (Founder, Gas Powered Games), and Chris Roberts (Founder, Cloud Imperium Games).

For an hour, we'll invite our esteemed speakers to reflect on the issues that matter most to PC gamers and developers and paint a picture of what the next few years in PC gaming will look like. Finally, a congress worth listening to!

Saturday — PC Gamer and GamesRadar meetup

8:00 p.m. @ convention center, 2nd floor near room 206

Come hang out with us! Evan and Tyler will join GamesRadar's Greg Henninger, Ryan Taljonick, Hollander Cooper, and Thomas Darnell—as well as any surprise guests we can talk into coming along—for a casual get-together with readers. We'll gather at 8 p.m. Saturday night on the second floor of the convention center and see where the night takes us from there. We waive all liability if you wake up in Canada.

Monday — Catfantastic Live: A Wholly Insane PC Gaming Trivia Show

1:00 p.m. @ Serpent Theater ( Sheraton Hotel , 3rd floor)

Did you hear a meow? It must be…Catfantastic! It's only the greatest PC gaming trivia show on the planet, where the points matter more than life itself. Join chaotic-neutral host Tyler Wilde as he grills PC Gamer's Evan Lahti, GamesRadar's Hollander Cooper and Ryan Taljonick, and audience volunteers with obscure, bizarre, and shamelessly unfair trivia from PC gaming past and present.

Randomly selected audience members will be invited to participate for fabulous prizes from Corsair, Razer, and Valve, but you're free to just watch, too. If you're not familiar with Catfantastic, PC Gamer US Podcast 350 will introduce you to the madness. Be ready!