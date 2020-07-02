Payday 2's 'Breakfast in Tijuana' DLC is out today

Payday 2's ongoing Silk Road campaign just got a new heist. Titled 'Breakfast in Tijuana', it's all about breaking a comrade out of a "highly secure police station in Tijuana." It can be played stealthily or guns blazing, and has "a variety of preplanning option."

"After the San Martín heist, the gang got away, but not everyone did," the description says. "One of the gang’s allies, Hajrudin, Vlad’s brother-in-law, was discovered and arrested by the Federales. The Federales quickly moved Hajrudin to a custody cell in a highly secure police station in Tijuana. Vlad has now contacted the Payday Gang with a plan to hit the police station at dawn and get Hajrudin out."

Also included are two packs: the sensibly titled Weapon Color Pack 2, and the Fugitive Weapon Pack. The former provides an array of camouflage-themed coloured skins, while the latter includes a pistol, light machine gun, sniper rifle, and "a dozen new weapon mods."

If you're keen to get involved, Payday 2 itself is 90 percent off on Steam at the moment, bringing it down to $0.99 / £0.74 / AU$1.45. The DLC is $6.99 / £5.19 / AU$14.50.