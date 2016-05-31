Patriot announces 2TB Ignite and budget-friendly Spark SSDs

Patriot has a couple of new solid state drive options, including one that's aimed at users who want more capacity out of single drive setups, and another that's intended for budget buyers.

Starting with the former, Patriot added a 2TB capacity option to its Ignite line of SSDs. This is Patriot's performance family of SATA 6Gbps SSDs, which prior to this new addition topped out at 960GB. Now there's a model more than twice as big to accommodate growing libraries of games.

"The 2TB Ignite offers consumers the fast transfer speeds expected of our Ignite line along with the extra capacity required by power users," Said Les Henry, VP of Engineering at Patriot. "These drives are the perfect solution for those users with very large game and video libraries as well as systems being used for cloud storage."

As with the other drives in the Ignite series, the 2TB model uses a Phison S10 controller. According to Patriot, it can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 500MB/s.

The 2TB Ignite SSD will be available to purchase sometime in the fourth quarter. Patriot didn't say how much it will cost, but as a point of reference, the 960GB streets for about $310 to $315.

If that's a bit rich for your blood, Patriot also launched its Spark series for builders looking for a superior bang-for-buck proposition.

The Spark series is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. All three models pair TLC NAND flash memory with a Phison S11 controller. Depending on the capacity, sequential read and write speeds go up to 555MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively.

"The Spark is a perfect entry level drive for those users looking to add a boost to their system," Henry said . "As many companies are just now coming out with their first generation TLC SSDs, the Spark is Patriot’s second generation TLC SSD Line."

Patriot will make its Spark SSDs available sometime in the third quarter. They'll be priced at $35 for the 128GB model, $57 for the 256GB SSD, and $105 for the 512GB model.