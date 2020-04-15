Popular

Fortnite v12.40 update: New modes, X-Force Deadpool skin, and more

The latest update brings in surprising new Deadpool skin, not the kind of thing we expected to see in Fortnite in 2020.

fortnite v12.40 update patch notes deadpool x force skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite v12.40 update is here, and it's bringing a handsome new face. Well, as handsome as X-Force Deadpool can get, and that's still a mug only a mother could begrudgingly love. There's plenty of other additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, so read on for a complete patch notes summary.

What's in v12.40?

Like most Fortnite updates, V12.40 comes with a number of bug fixes. Epic doesn't keep an official public document of bug fixes anymore, but their Trello board does clue us into a few fixes. For one, a bug that made it so Midas' golden touch didn't actually turn items gold has been addressed. Other changes include:

  • Grenades are temporarily disabled.
  • Fixed an issue with not being able to interact with Ollie, blocking completion of Skye's faction mission.
  • The "pull a player or a henchman with a harpoon gun" challenge wasn't working with henchmen. Has since been fixed.
  • Fixed an error with visualized audio cues pulsing icons instead of being solid.

X-Force (and alt Deadpool) skins are coming

Brand synergy is weird, and while Deadpool kind of fits with Fortnite's kid-friendly roflcopter brand of humor, I did not expect X-Force skins to get added to the mix. Besides the silvery-gray Deadpool X-Force skin, we've also got classic skins of Domino (the incredibly lucky character from Deadpool 2), the telepathic Psylocke, and god dang Cable. Here's a few pics originally dug up by Fortnite data miner HypeX.

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: HypeX/Epic Games)
Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: HypeX/Epic Games)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: HypeX/Epic Games)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: HypeX/Epic Games)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: HypeX/Epic Games)
New Locations

We've got some brand new locations on the Fortnite map thanks to v12.40, sort of. The Shark POI has been replaced by a prison. It's still got that awesome rock shark face cave, it's just less of a private residence and more of a concrete mass of watchtowers. At least they've got a basketball court.

Credit: HappyPower on Twitter

Credit: HappyPower on Twitter (Image credit: Epic Games)

Notably, the prison features the Ghost faction logo. This could play a role in season 2's meta story, with the ongoing war between Ghost and Shadow heating up.

In the center of the map, the Agency has received a small but significant update.

Surrounding the Agency are five underwater hatches. Those have been there for a little while, but now the hatches have been lit.

Back near the Shark, a small island has been added to the map, and it features what could possibly be a prison for Midas, many fans believe.

The doomsday device still isn't here

We've been hearing rumors of a doomsday device getting added to Fortnite, with the popular idea being that it belonged to secret agent leader Midas.

A new mode

Fortnite data miner FortTory managed to find some files indicating a new LTM is likely on the way. It looks like the new mode, dubbed "Arsenic," will be an Infection mode with special abilities, including a "growl" and "double jump.

New weapons

A weapon leak shows that Fortnite players will be getting a new rocket launcher to play around with. 

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Codenamed "MistyBop," this rocket launcher is most likely a response to the addition of helicopters in Fortnite. It's certainly easier to take one down with a well-timed rocket than dumping all your ammo into one.

