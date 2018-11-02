Overwatch Lego sets revealed, preorders are live

Blizzard said in October that the Overwatch Lego sets it had teased in May were coming soon, and today at BlizzCon it delivered with a reveal of six sets ranging in price from $15 to $90, featuring Tracer, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Genji, Winston, D.Va, and a whole bunch more.

The first kit features Tracer and Widowmaker, each equipped with their signature weapon, doing battle over the payload from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map. The satellite drone has a hidden cockpit with enough room for a minifig, plus a rear storage hold, a removable drone "brain" element, a health pack, and even a checkpoint disc.

Next up is Hanzo vs. Genji, a recreation of the brotherly spat in the Hanamura dojo, with weapons for each, a weapon stand, and even a Shimada Henchman who looks like he's having a very bad day.

Kit three is Dorado Showdown, an Overwatch Dad three-way between Soldier: 76, Reaper, and McCree, with a payload pickup truck and removable generator payload, and a Dorado style building for everyone to hang out in after work.

Fourth is D.Va and Reinhardt, with minifigs for each and two large suits of armor for them to fit inside. D.Va's mech brings "shooting action" to the fight, while Reinhardt has a "buildable colossal Rocket Hammer."

Number five is Bastion, and probably my favorite of the bunch: The model can be reconfigured from recon to sentry mode and back without rebuilding, and—this is the kicker for me—comes with a little Lego bird that can be perched on Bastion's hand. Sold.

Last but certainly not least is Watchpoint: Gibraltar, the largest set of the bunch, with a two-stage rocket (each with its own cockpit), launch tower, Pharah, Mercy, and Reaper minifigs, and Big Winston. That's almost enough to give Bastion and the bird a run for their money.

Speaking of which (money, that is), if you lay eyes on these Legos and decide that any or all of them must be yours, they're available for preorder now at lego.com. The Lego Overwatch sets are scheduled to start rolling out the door on January 1, 2019.