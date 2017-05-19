Popular

Overwatch Anniversary skins teased by Blizzard



A glimpse of the new legendary gear ahead of its May 23 launch.

Game devs love nothing more than to tease us, and Blizzard isn't even shy about it. Earlier today the studio teased new Overwatch voice lines and dance emotes coming as part of the Anniversary Event, shortly after making the announcement that the update will usher in three new arena maps. But they're not finished just yet: now they've given us a very brief look at some new Legendary Skins.

The tease was posted via the Korean Overwatch Twitter account, and you can see the video embedded above. It includes skins for Bastion, Pharah, Soldier 76 and Zarya.

The Anniversary Event kicks off May 23, and will coincide with a free weekend period.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
