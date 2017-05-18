Overwatch anniversary event will introduce three new Arena maps

Blizzard has tweeted a teaser video of three new Arena maps that will feature in the upcoming Overwatch Anniversary event. It's brief, but based on the environments on display it looks like they'll be tied in somehow with the current Dorado, Eichenwalde, and Anubis maps.

Here's a sneak peek at three new ARENA MAPS coming soon to our Overwatch Anniversary celebration.The party begins May 23! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/umXbr0bq7kMay 18, 2017

The Overwatch Anniversary Event begins on May 23, and while Blizzard hasn't detailed what exactly it will involve, it seems reasonable to expect things like new loot box collectibles, special game modes, and—oh, I don't know, maybe a new map. Or three. There will be a free weekend in the midst of the event, running May 26-29, and Blizzard has also whipped up a very cool "Year One" video that you can lay your eyes on below.

