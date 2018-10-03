Overcooked 2 gets tropical in new DLC

Friendship-destroying cooperative game Overcooked 2 is receiving an extra course of content, in the form of New DLC Surf ‘n’ Turf.

The above launch trailer shows off the DLC's new features, all of which are themed around the new exotic location. Players will be cooking up a storm in new tropical-themed kitchens, basting on beaches, roasting on rickety rafts, and, ah, juicing in jungles (I'm so sorry).

The DLC adds 12 new campaign levels in total, as well as new Versus and "Kevin" levels. It also introduces new chefs, including a mildly terrifying anthropomorphic parrot, and a bunch of new recipes such as kebabs and smoothies, the latter of which you’ll need to use a blender to create.

The DLC launches alongside a free New Game + update. This adds a bunch of new features and improvements, including level previews on the game’s world map, the ability to change chefs in the pause menu, and the addition of a fearsome “Expert” difficulty star, just in case you found the game too relaxing on other difficulties.

Vanilla Overcooked 2 released back in August, scoring a respectable 78. PC Gamer contributor Chris Schilling described it as “one of the most intensely stressful games you’ll ever play”, which makes it sound like a pretty accurate kitchen simulator. Seriously, why would anyone want to be a chef? It looks horrible. Why would you want to do a job in which fire and shouting are two of its key features?

Anyway, Overcooked 2’s Surf ‘n’ Turf DLC is available as of 5pm BST today, letting you enjoy another slice of stress-induced verbal abuse from your friends and family.