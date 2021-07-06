Our dream machine case, Corsair's 5000D, is down to just $99 right now

Now might not be the greatest time to build a PC because of the GPU shortage, but with proper planning, you can squirrel away certain parts at a discount and come out ahead in the long run. Case in point (literally), Corsair's 5000D enclosure with a tempered glass side panel is all the way down to $98.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon) right now.

This case normally goes for $164.99, which is the current asking price on Amazon. The heavy discount through Woot is not for a refurbished model, either—it's brand new, just a lot cheaper than buying the 5000D from anywhere else.

Casing out a deal Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case | White | $164.99 $98.99 at Woot (save $66)

We use a version of this case in our highest end testing rig, and getting it at this price is an awesome bargain. It can fit a bunch of fans and up to two 360mm liquid cooling radiators to keep your gear nice and chilly.View Deal

Corsair is no stranger to making some of the best PC cases around. As for the 5000D specifically, we like it so much that we chose a variant of this case for our highest end (and recently revamped) performance testing rig—the $3,000 'Dream Machine' build.

Though it's a mid-tower chassis, there is room to fit not just one, but two 360mm all-in-one liquid coolers. Out of the box, it comes with a pair of 120mm AirGuide fans, and you can optionally add more—you can have up to 10 120mm fans, or four 140mm fans.

Another neat thing about this case is 25mm of space behind the motherboard tray. This lets you more easily route and tuck away excess cabling, while keeping the main section neat and tidy for viewing through the tempered glass side panel.

Simply put, this is a great case at a delightful price.