Origin PC is giving away a Logan themed EON17-X gaming laptop

Someone is going to score a pretty sweet laptop this summer valued at $2,800. That's because Origin PC is planning to gift an EON17-X notebook with a Logan inspired custom paint job.

First things first—we are in no way affiliated with this giveaway, we're just passing along the info in hopes that one of our readers ends up being the lucky winner. However, be sure to read Origin PC's terms and conditions so you know what you're agreeing to.

The laptop up for grabs is a somewhat meaty configuration with a 17.3-inch G-Sync display powered by an Intel Core i7-7700K processor, 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of onboard memory. Origin PC does not say if this is equipped with a 1080p or 4K panel (both offered on the EON17-X line).

It also has a 240GB M.2 SATA SSD paired with a 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM), and comes with a Blu-ray copy of Logan.

The giveaway is only open to U.S. residents. You can claim up to eight entries by visiting and following Origin PC on various social media sites, among other tasks.

If you're interested in entering, more details can be found here.