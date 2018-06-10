Origin Access offering week-long free trials until June 17

If you've worked up an appetite for Origin Access Premier, EA's upcoming subscription service that lets you play all of its new games at launch, then the publisher is holding a free trial of Origin Access, which grants you unlimited access to around 100 games.

You get access for a week as part of the free trial, and you can sign up anytime before next Sunday, June 17. You'll have to put in some payment details to launch the trial, but you can cancel at any point during the seven days. If you want to keep access, it costs $5/£4 a month, or $30/£20 for the year.

I've been signed up for a while, and have never regretted it. Whatever you think about EA as a publisher, it's hard to argue with the value for money you get. Most of the games in the 'Vault' that you can access aren't new, but you get some of the best games of the past ten years on tap. You've got the full Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, for example, plus lots of games from third-party publishers that are added every month. The full list of available games is here.

To sign up, click here. And for more on Origin Access Premier, which was announced yesterday, read our news story.