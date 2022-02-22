One of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards is on sale for $60

By published

Snag a Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 gaming keyboard for the lowest price it's ever been.

Razer keyboard in front of a green background.
(Image credit: Razer)

Amazon has got a fantastic cheap keyboard deal going for a Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless (that's a mouthful, I know) gaming keyboard, now on for the super low price of $60. This is the lowest we've ever seen the tenkeyless mechanical keyboard: It normally lists for $140 but typically goes on sale for around $100 during big retail events like Black Friday or even Prime Day.

This BlackWidow keyboard uses your pick of Razer Orange (Tactile/Silent), Green (Tactile/Clicky), or Yellow (Linear/Silent) switches. If you have nearby office mates who hate the sounds of your clickity-clacks when you're typing up emails, consider picking the Yellows, but if you want the loud and satisfying sounds of progress, aka loud and clicky, Greens are the way to go. 

Amazon is also selling this keyboard bundled with the Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mousepad for only $100 if you were looking for a large mousepad with RGB lighting. The fancy mousepad works with Razer Chroma to customize the RGB so that the mousepad lights sync with any other Razer goodies you might have. 

All versions of the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL come with a magnetic wrist rest because, at the end of the day, health is wealth

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL | Orange/Yellow/Green Key Switches | $139.99

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL | Orange/Yellow/Green Key Switches | $139.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $80)
This tenkeyless gaming keyboard is the lowest price it's ever been if you're looking for a solid keyboard for getting your work done and competing online. 

View Deal

If you're still shopping around for cheap keyboards, check out some of our favorite gaming keyboards for under $100 that are updated every month and how it compares.  

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Jimenez

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from headsets to game pads. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.
See comments