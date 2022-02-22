One of the most popular mechanical gaming keyboards is on sale for $60

Amazon has got a fantastic cheap keyboard deal going for a Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless (that's a mouthful, I know) gaming keyboard, now on for the super low price of $60. This is the lowest we've ever seen the tenkeyless mechanical keyboard: It normally lists for $140 but typically goes on sale for around $100 during big retail events like Black Friday or even Prime Day.



This BlackWidow keyboard uses your pick of Razer Orange (Tactile/Silent), Green (Tactile/Clicky), or Yellow (Linear/Silent) switches. If you have nearby office mates who hate the sounds of your clickity-clacks when you're typing up emails, consider picking the Yellows, but if you want the loud and satisfying sounds of progress, aka loud and clicky, Greens are the way to go.

Amazon is also selling this keyboard bundled with the Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mousepad for only $100 if you were looking for a large mousepad with RGB lighting. The fancy mousepad works with Razer Chroma to customize the RGB so that the mousepad lights sync with any other Razer goodies you might have.

All versions of the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL come with a magnetic wrist rest because, at the end of the day, health is wealth.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL | Orange/Yellow/Green Key Switches | $139.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This tenkeyless gaming keyboard is the lowest price it's ever been if you're looking for a solid keyboard for getting your work done and competing online.

If you're still shopping around for cheap keyboards, check out some of our favorite gaming keyboards for under $100 that are updated every month and how it compares.