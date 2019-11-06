The best cheap gaming keyboards in 2019

Snagging a keyboard with that sick gamer aesthetic doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Our picks for the best cheap gaming keyboards will give you the look and feel you crave without breaking the bank. The manufacturers on this list may not carry the same clout as the best gaming keyboards from Razer or Logitech, but they can definitely replicate the look and feel of the more popular brands.

When we're talking cheap, we're looking at stuff we wouldn't mind adding to our personal collections if we had less than $50 to our name. These keyboards may not be bristling with features like their more expensive cousins, but they are still well rounded and bring something to the table that we think merits mentioning.

When shopping for a budget keyboard, it's just as important to notice what's missing as well as what's there. One of the first things to get the ax when talking about budget keyboards is software, which can occasionally be something of a blessing in disguise. On the one hand, you don't have yet another third-party application mucking op the works, but you lose the versatility that some external software can offer, such as fine-tuning RGB lighting or assigning macros.

The second and probably more apparent exclusion is the switches these keyboards use. Not all of them utilize mechanical key switches, and those that do are likely using knock-off Cherry switch designs. Bottom line is, if you find a keyboard that mentions that it has "blue" switches, they're probably not Cherry MX Blues, so don't be surprised if they feel a bit different from what you were expecting.

The keyboards on this list are arranged in no particular order, but we've tried to include as many as we could that encompass a variety of price points up to and including $50. There are even a couple of quality keyboards on this list that come bundled with other peripherals to sweeten the deal. While these may not qualify as some of the best mechanical keyboards around, they'll still make for solid additions to your arsenal, especially if you're on a budget.

Best Cheap Gaming Keyboards

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: STOGA)

1. STOGA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A great, clicky, all-rounder

Switch: Propietary Blue | Size: Tenkeyless | Backlights: Pre-set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function Key | Wristrest: None

RGB Backlighting

Durable form factor

No Wrist Rest

No Software

The STOGA mechanical keyboard uses a facsimile of Cherry MX Blue switches to emulate that clicky sound and feel sought after by gamers and typists. This model is a compact, no-nonsense tenkeyless design with pre-determined RGB backlighting. Unless you despise clicky switches, or desperately need dedicated media controls, it's difficult to go wrong with the STOGA.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: PICTEK)

2. PICTEK Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Sturdy, with dedicated media controls

Switch: Propietary Red Switch | Size: Full size | Backlights: Pre Set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: None

Dedicated media controls

Aluminum backplate

Expensive

No Software

The PICTEK Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses proprietary linear switches that aim to replicate the feel of Cherry MX Reds. This full-size keyboard has pre-set RGB lighting that can be adjusted with the function key, and also comes equipped with dedicated media controls. Strangely though, the playback buttons are placed on the opposite side of the volume knob. This is only a minor inconvenience, but is definitely a bit of an oversight, considering that this keyboard stretches the budget when compared to the rest of our lineup.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Havit)

3. Havit RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Kailh switches and RGB Underglow

Switch: Kailh Blue | Size: Full Size | Backlights: Pre Set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: None

Genuine Kailh Switches

Side RGB Lighting

Phone Holder?

No wrist rest

No Software

This particular Havit Mechanical keyboard features clicky, Kailh Blue switches and RGB underglow. The full size layout and dedicated media controls do a reasonable job imitating more popular gaming models, but at a fraction of the price. The omission of a wrist rest is a bit disappointing given the inclusion of an oddly specific feature: there's a phone holder for some reason.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Drevo) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Drevo) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Drevo) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Drevo)

4. DREVO Gramr 84-Key

A compact delight for typists and gamers

Switch: Outemu Black,Blue,Brown,Red | Size: 75% | Backlights: White or RGB Pre Set Backlighting | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function key Integrated | Wristrest: None

Compact Layout

Variety of legit Outemu Switches

USB-C Connection

Bulky, Plastic Body

The compact 75% layout, paired with an extensive collection of Outemu switch options, makes the Drevo Gramr an excellent choice for anyone looking to tailor their gaming or typing experience. While the bulky plastic body is something of a disappointment, the USB-C connection is certainly a nice addition, even if the Type-C connector is only on the keyboard end of the cable.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: E-Element)

5. E-Element Z-88 Mechanical Keyboard

A variety of switch types and colors

Switch: Outemu Blue, Brown, Red | Size: 81-Key | Backlights: Pre Set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function Key Integrated | Wristrest: No

Variety of Outemu switches

Aluminum backplate

Available in black or white

No Wrist rest

On the expensive side

The Z-88 from E-Element is definitely on the pricier side when stacked against the competition on this list, but being available in either black or white and offering a variety of Outemu switches provides options that many other budget keyboards don't. However at this price, an included wrist rest would've been nice.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Havit)

6. Havit Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Killer combo at a low price

Switch: Propietary Blue | Size: Full Size | Backlights: Pre Set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function key integrated | Wristrest: Yes

Sleek Industrial look

Included Mouse

Side Backlighting

Detachable wrist rest

No Software

No Dedicated media keys

The exposed hardware and aluminum backplate give this version of the Havit mechanical keyboard a sturdy, industrial look. While only available with clicky proprietary blue switches, this model does come packaged with a wired, optical gaming mouse. Besides the lack of exclusive customization software or dedicated media controls, this package of Havit peripherals leaves little to be desired.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX)

7. HyperX Alloy Core RGB

A trusted brand made affordable

Switch: Membrane | Size: Full Size | Backlights: 16.8 Million Color RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: No

Dedicated Media Keys

Dedicated Software

Trusted Brand

Spill Resistant

Plastic Body

Membrane Switches

HyperX is slowly joining the ranks of Logitech and Razer as a trusted name among peripheral manufacturers. While it typically caters to a more premium brand, the Alloy Core RGB brings extensive features and solid performance at an affordable price. The price does skirt the definition of a "budget" keyboard, but the dedicated media controls and customization software definitely help justify the MSRP. This does mean that HyperX has had to incorporate membrane switches for this particular model, but that has the added effect of making the Alloy Core spill-resistant.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Redragon) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Redragon) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Redragon) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Redragon)

8. Redragon K502

Low profile RGB for everyone

Switch: Membrane | Size: Full Size | Backlights: Pre Set RGB | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Function Key Integrated | Wristrest: Yes

Inexpensive

Low-Profile design

Membrane Switches

Non-detachable wrist rest

If you're looking to incorporate some RGB lighting into your gaming setup, but aren't particular about how your keyboard feels, the Redragon K502 has you covered. At a price that rivals most conventional keyboard designs, the K502 features an integrated wrist rest as well as six different lighting modes that should satisfy just about any motif. While it does only use membrane switches, the K502 is quiet and the only low-profile keyboard on this list.

Jargon buster - keyboard terminology

Actuation Point

The height to which a key needs to be pressed before it actuates and sends an input signal to a device.

Clicky

A switch that delivers an audible click everytime it's pressed, generally right around the point of actuation.

Debounce

A technique to ensure that only one input registers every time a key is pressed.

Housing

The shell that surrounds the internal components of a switch.

Hysteresis

The result of the actuation point and reset point in a switch being misaligned. This generally means a key needs to be lifted off of further than normal before it can be actuated again.

Linear

A switch that moves directly up and down, generally delivering smooth keystrokes without noise or tactile feedback.

Mechanical Keyboard

A keyboard built around individual switches for each key, rather than a membrane sheath mounted on a PCB.

Membrane Keyboard

A keyboard on which all the keycaps are mounted on a membrane sheath; when a key is pressed, a rubber dome depresses and pushes against the sheath and PCB beneath, actuating the key.

Stem

The component of a switch on which the keycaps are mounted on a mechanical keyboard.

Switch

The physical component of a mechanical keyboard beneath the keycaps on a mechanical keyboard. The switch determines how a key is actuated, whether or not it provides audible or tactile feedback with each press, and more.

Tactile

A switch that provides a 'bump' of feedback every time it's pushed.

Tenkeyless

A keyboard that lacks the right hand number pad.