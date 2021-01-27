One of the fastest gaming monitors on the planet is on sale for $574

If you fall into the camp that believes there is no such thing as a too high refresh rate, then Dell's Alienware 25 gaming monitor (AW2521H) is probably on your radar. And if not, it should be. It is a faster (and more fully featured) version and of the AW2521HF, one of the best gaming monitors around, with a 360Hz refresh rate instead of 240Hz.

It's also one of the very few displays that supports Nvidia's Reflex technology. This allows you to plug a compatible gaming mouse directly into the display to monitor the latency from click to action. The only other supported monitor that is currently available is the Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR, which is priced at $879.98 at Newegg.

Rad Deal on an Nvidia Reflex Display Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor | 360Hz | IPS | G-Sync | $899.99 $573.74 at Dell via Ebay (save $326.25)

This one falls into luxury monitor territory, with its blazing fast refresh rate and Nvidia Reflex support. Add the monitor to your cart then head to checkout to see the full discount applied.

The Alienware 25 lists for $899.99, but is marked down to $674.99 at Dell, both at its webstore and through its Ebay account. If you go through Ebay, however, you'll save an additional $101.25—add it to your cart and Ebay will apply a 15 percent off coupon that knocks the checkout price down to $573.74. So you're saving over $326 with this deal.

Obviously that is still a premium for a 25-inch Full HD display, but it's still a deep discount over what you would normally pay for this model. And it's brimming with desirable features—IPS panel with 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray response time, G-Sync support, and Reflex support.

We have not reviewed this one ourselves yet, but our friends at Tom's Hardware were mightily impressed, saying it "delivers the best gaming we've experienced" outside of the similarly spec'd aforementioned PG259QN.