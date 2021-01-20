These are the gaming mice that support Nvidia's low latency Reflex technology

Nvidia is on a mission to reduce input lag in games through its Reflex technology, which it introduced last September. Taking advantage of Reflex requires that certain hardware and software work in harmony. One of those pieces of hardware is the gaming mouse, and Nvidia has posted a list of what specific models support Reflex.

The list is small, albeit growing. When Nvidia first announced Reflex, the company said it would be supported by "top esports peripherals from Asus, Logitech, Razer, and Steelseries." Since then, several more peripheral makers have entered the fold, including Acer, Alienware (Dell), Aopen, Corsair, and MSI.

Here's the list of supported mice:

(Image credit: Nvidia)

There are 11 gaming mice in total, though only three so far that work with currently available firmware—Asus ROG Chakram Core, Logitech G Pro X Superlight, and Steelseries Rival. Other mice, like Dell's Alienware AW610M pictured up top, will play nice with Reflex once the manufacturers released the appropriate firmware revision, according to Nvidia's list.

Also note that not all wireless mice support Reflex in wireless mode. For example, Logitech's Pro X Superlight is able to tap into Reflex when using the included charging/data cable, but does not work through the wireless dongle. It's possible that will change with a future firmware update, since there are a few wireless mice that support Reflex in wireless mode, but it's something to keep in mind if you are in the market for a rodent to use specifically with Reflex.

Whether wired or wireless, all of these mice must be plugged directly into a Reflex-compatible G-Sync monitor, of which there are nine supported models so far. GPU support is more robust, with GeForce GTX 900 and higher supporting the technology. And on the software side, there are over a dozen games that support varying levels of Reflex.

Is this something you should pursue? Alan last month went hands-on with Reflex to answer that question. It's worth a read, but the short version is he didn't find a huge difference when playing on a speedy 1080p display with a GeForce RTX 3080. However, there are bigger gains to be had on more mainstream GPUs such as GeForce GTX 1660, where system latency can be cut almost in half.