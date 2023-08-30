One of the best RTX 4070-powered gaming laptops is finally back on sale

Asus ROG Zephyrus 16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1600p | 240Hz | $1,949 $1,499 at Best Buy (save $450)

This Zephyrus 16 is one of our favorite next-gen RTX 40-series laptops (see our review of the RTX 4090 version). This flashy machine has a lot going on under the hood and has a beautifully bright QHD+ (2560 x 1600) at a speedy 240Hz.

One of our favorite RTX 4070-powered gaming laptops is back on sale. Best Buy is again offering a deal on an Asus ROG Zephyrus 16, equipped with an RTX 4070 and a 240Hz 1600p display, all for $1,500, a $450 reduction from its original price. Although this laptop was discounted a few months ago at $1,600, it quickly sold out before we could make a post about it.

Fortunately, there appears to be an ample supply at Best Buy this time, and the retailer has lowered the price by an additional $100.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 16 is a 16-inch laptop with an Intel Core i9 13900H processor and an RTX 4070 graphics card. Anticipate achieving impressive frame rates at 1080p and 1600p (yes, it boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio).

On the memory side, the 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD should be enough for work and play. However, nowhere on the listing does it mention the make or model of these components, so keep that in mind.

The display is a bright 1600p, 240Hz IPS panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits, which is fairly bright. There have been quite a few 16:10 aspect ratio gaming laptops we checked out this year, and while it still takes some getting used to, we've liked the extra screen real estate during gameplay where it's supported.

In our review of the RTX 4090 version of the Zephyrus 16, we fell in love with its thin chassis and display. However, it gets a bit loud when it gets going. Since this thing has an RTX 4070 inside, it'll be slightly quieter than the RTX 4090 when gaming.

The one thing I'm not crazy about is the 720p webcam. I've used it before for work calls, and the picture quality leaves much to be desired. So consider picking up a good webcam if you need to be 'camera on' at work.