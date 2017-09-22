Popular

One of PUBG's forthcoming new vehicles looks like an old Volkswagen bus

Whatever the case, it's definitely a van.

When Brendan Greene did a PUBG AMA earlier this week, he said the forthcoming new map will also feature three new vehicles. At the time, he teased that we'd have to "wait and see" what they are, but now we know what at least one of them will be. It will be a van heavily reminiscent of the ye olde Volkswagen Kombi vans.

As for the other two, we'll have to keep waiting to see. This particular van will be an especially stylish way to barrel dangerously throughout PUBG's sprawling maps, but unlike the Kombi's reputation – at least here in Australia – it likely won't be a symbol of peace and love.

In addition to the new vehicles, Greene hinted at a bunch of other stuff that PUBG players can look forward to. Read the full report over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
