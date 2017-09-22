One of PUBG's forthcoming new vehicles looks like an old Volkswagen bus

When Brendan Greene did a PUBG AMA earlier this week, he said the forthcoming new map will also feature three new vehicles. At the time, he teased that we'd have to "wait and see" what they are, but now we know what at least one of them will be. It will be a van heavily reminiscent of the ye olde Volkswagen Kombi vans.

I mentioned we’re working on 3 new vehicles for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in my AMA earlier this week. Today I’m excited reveal the first of these... pic.twitter.com/OkiDN3Me5QSeptember 22, 2017

As for the other two, we'll have to keep waiting to see. This particular van will be an especially stylish way to barrel dangerously throughout PUBG's sprawling maps, but unlike the Kombi's reputation – at least here in Australia – it likely won't be a symbol of peace and love.

In addition to the new vehicles, Greene hinted at a bunch of other stuff that PUBG players can look forward to. Read the full report over here.