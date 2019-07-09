One of our favorite gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken, is just $79 right now

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition earned a spot in our best gaming headsets roundup, thanks to its great sound quality and excellent comfort. Now you can get it for just $78.99 from Best Buy, a $21 discount from the original price.

The main selling point of this headset is the audio quality, as it supports THX spacial audio and has a great range. The headset is a little heavy on the bass, which isn't to everyone's liking, but the sound levels are adjustable.

Comfort is another highlight for the Kraken. The ear cushions are cooling gel-infused, so you shouldn't get as sweaty as you otherwise would with over-ear headphones. Other features include a retractable microphone, a lightweight aluminum frame, and a USB wired connection that works with pretty much every platform (PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, and so on).

We could see discounts on other headsets during Amazon Prime Day, but this might already be a good enough deal for you.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $78.99 ($21 off)

This headset offers great sound quality and a comfy design. Best Buy also offers pickup at some locations, if you don't want to wait a few days for it to ship. Buy at Best Buy (Posted: 7/9)

