One of our favorite gaming headsets is on sale for $100

When it comes to gaming headsets, we gravitate towards Kingston's HyperX Cloud Revolver and SteelSeries' Siberia 350. Both are great options, the first of those two is currently on sale at Amazon.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver is marked down to $100 today. It's not the absolute best price we've ever seen for this headset—$87 on Cyber Monday last year—but it is a tidy $20 discount off what it often sells for.

In our experience with the HyperX Cloud Revolver, Kingston didn't trade sound quality for comfort or vice versa—it offers both. On the sound front, it has a nice balance of bass, mids, and highs, which we were able to measure (rather than rely solely on our ears). And for comfort, the adjustable band with memory foam works well.

Other features include a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, a 2 meter audio control box extension with stereo and microphone plugs for PC, and a built-in DSP sound card.

