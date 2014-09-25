OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood announced, not yet confirmed for PC

As if the OlliOlli/Tony Hawk Pro Skater connections weren't already strong enough, the newly announced OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood is—much like Tony Hawk's first sequel—adding manuals to the trick mix. Just announced at EGX in London, it's currently only confirmed for PS4 and PS Vita. But, given the trajectory of every other seemingly console-exclusive indie game, and the fact that OlliOlli 1 has recently arrived on Steam, I think an eventual PC release is all-but guaranteed.

A trailer shows more of those sweet 2D combos:

I've a lot of love for OlliOlli, as should be obvious from my recent review. It's a clear return to the skill-based skaters of the kind that, for some reason, aren't really being made any more. In addition to the grind-to-surface-to-grind enabling manual manoeuvre, the sequel will add ramps, reverts, "epic hills" and multiplayer.

The game is due out on the aforementioned consoles next year. On the PC? We can only hope (and assume) it will happen eventually.