OlliOlli 2 confirmed for PC, is releasing this 'summer'

Update: OlliOlli 2 will release August 11.

OlliOlli 2 has already released on consoles, but according to a new Steam page it's definitely coming to PC (and Mac and Linux). That's good news, because our reviewer really liked the first OlliOlli, and so did I. For a while I feared it wouldn't be coming to PC at all.

Apart from the new game features we knew about last year, the Steam page confirms a 'summer 2015' release date (or winter in Australia). That means it could turn up any day now, or any second now. I'll be ready.

If you missed out on the first game, OlliOlli is basically a 2D platformer with wheels. It's also vaguely reminiscent of the Tony Hawk games and even the Trials series, but all you need to know is that it's highly addictive, infuriatingly difficult and very fun.