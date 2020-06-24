Oculus Go is being discontinued this year

Oculus Go, Oculus VR's first standalone headset, had a decent run, but it's now on its way to retirement. It's going to be discontinued this year, with Facebook and Oculus wanting to focus on the Quest and Rift.

It looks like it was the success of the Quest that spelled its doom. It's standalone, too, but offers six degrees of freedom, tracking body and head movement, while the Go only tracks your head. It can also be connected to your PC, giving you access to more games and beefier hardware.

While the Quest has more things going for it, it's also pretty pricey, at least compared to the Go. It's twice the price of its predecessor right now. The Go, then, is a great entry-level VR headset, letting you see if it's for you without breaking the bank. Oculus hasn't announced an alternative for those not keen to part with £300.

With the Go on the way out, Oculus will "double down" on its other devices. It's already announced that it's opening the Quest up a bit, allowing developers to release games on the device without going through the Oculus Store. More details on the change are coming later.

Even once the Go is removed from sale, it will continue to be supported with bug fixes and security patches. No more features are planned, however, and after December 4 it won't be accepting new apps or updates. Oculus is also encouraging developers working on apps for the Go to start designing them for the Quest.