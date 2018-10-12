Nvidia's newest GPU driver is optimized for Black Ops 4, Soulcalibur 6, and Grip

Nvidia is pushing out a new GPU driver package for GeForce GTX and RTX graphics cards, version 416.34 (WHQL) with performance optimizations for a few different games. It also contains a handful of bug fixes.

The new driver package is labeled as "Game Ready" for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Soulcalibur 6, and Grip. For anyone who might be new to Nvidia driver releases, Game Ready drivers aim to "provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including virtual reality games, Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up to the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," the company explains.

In addition to being optimized for the aforementioned games, the 416.34 driver release fixes the following issues:

Games launch to a black screen when DSR is enabled.

Some games produce red/green/blue shimmering line when played in full-screen mode and with G-SYNC enabled.

[Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Surround cannot be enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel when running Edge Browser with Application Guard over vGPU.

[PUBG]: Issue with shadows may occur in the game.

When HDR is enabled, games show green corruption.

The release notes also mention a few open issues specific to Windows 10. They include the following:

[Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Edge Browser with Application Guard cannot be opened when Surround is enabled.

[GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle.

[GeForce GTX 1080Ti]: Random DPC watchdog violation error when using multiple GPUs on motherboards with PLX chips.

[SLI][HDR][Battlefield 1]: With HDR enabled, the display turns pink after changing the refresh rate from 144 Hz to 120 Hz using in-game settings.

[Firefox]: Cursor shows brief corruption when hovering on certain links in Firefox.

[Far Cry 5]: Flickering occurs in the game.

This is Nvidia's third public GPU driver release since the company introduced its GeForce RTX series in August. So far, new driver packages are coming out at a steady clip in the RTX era, though the pace is mostly dictated by new game releases.

If you're using GeForce Experience, you can nab the new drivers from there. Otherwise, head over to Nvidia's driver page to grab them.