Nvidia's first big format gaming displays will set you back $5,000 this February

It was at last year's Consumer Electronics Show that Nvidia announced its 65-inch big format gaming display (BFGD) initiative, and at the time the company said these massive gaming monitors would be available in the summer. That didn't happen, of course, but they will be available to purchase soon.

How soon? Now a year later, Nvidia says to circle February on your calendar, if you're interested in a BFGD. It's not clear what the hold up was, but we saw this before—namely when Nvidia announced and then delayed the first 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitors with HDR and G-Sync baked in (Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ and Acer Predator X27).

This time around, HP is signed up as a launch partner and will get things started with its Omen X Emperium 65. Not to be confused with a big screen television, it's technically a monitor because it doesn't have a TV tuner inside. Realistically, though, we suspect folks who buy this thing are likely to also use it as their living room TV, with a separate set-top box.

For gaming, the 65-inch display offers a 3840x2160 resolution at 144Hz. It's also rated to deliver a relatively fast 4ms response time (gray to gray, with overdrive). Importantly, it's a G-Sync display, which you won't find on any other monitor (or TV) in this size.

Nvidia's BFGDs check all the pertinent boxes, like HDR support. HP's Omen X Emperium 65 (and presumably other BFGD models to come) sports a full-array local dimming backlight with 384 lighting zones, and can peak at 1,000 nits. It's also a DisplayHDR 1000 certified panel.

For gaming, there's a built-in Nvidia Shield, along with copious inputs, including a DisplayPort (1.4) and three HDMI 2.0 ports. Users will also find a pair of USB 3.0 ports and two USB charging ports. For audio, you get line-out, S-PDIF, and HDMI Arc.

We haven't had a chance play around with the Omen X Emperium 65, though our friends at TechRadar posted some early impressions. We'd suggest waiting for full reviews to materialize, but for anyone who is eager to pull the trigger, HP will begin taking preorders today. The launch price is set at a hefty $4,999, and it comes with a 120W "pulse-pounding soundbar tuned for gaming."

Nvidia's other partners, including Acer and Asus, will also be accepting preorders for their own models as the launch date draws closer.