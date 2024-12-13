Illuminates invade! Helldivers 2's biggest update yet drops today with a new alien faction and four-person vehicle

Helldivers 2 - Omens of Tyranny | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

The fabled third Helldivers 2 faction, the mind-controlling Illuminates, are coming for Super Earth in a huge surprise update that's dropping tonight.

Along with the psychic new enemies, the update adds the four-person recon vehicle we've been expecting, plus new urban environments and more. Here's the gist:

The Illuminate faction: Inspired by classic sci-fi stories like War of the Worlds, the Illuminates pilot flying saucers and command armies of mind-controlled abductees called "The Voteless"—so named by Super Earth because they've lost their say in managed democracy.

The new Jeep-like car can be found in new urban areas, and after we complete a certain Major Order in the future, it'll be available as a Stratagem. Urban environments: Blocks of midrise concrete buildings provide some new roads to drive your new car on, if you can keep it upright.

I met with Helldivers 2 creative lead Johan Pilestedt earlier this week for a preview of the update—I can't relay more about what I saw just yet, but come back to this article later tonight for more details and gameplay video.

In the meantime, the announcement trailer from The Game Awards is embedded above, and the patch should be available to download soon. You didn't have plans this weekend, did you?