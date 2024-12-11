I don't need a 4K gaming monitor right now but this great Gigabyte deal really makes me want one anyway

GIGABYTE M28U-AE Arm Edition | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $200)

In our Gigabyte M28U review, we praised how affordable this monitor is, alongside its good refresh rate, stunning panel, and great gaming chops. All of that still stands, except this one doesn't (stand) by itself thanks to the included arm. Instead, this is designed to be placed on an arm stand, which makes it excellent for any setup that needs a bit of verticality. If you're looking for the version with a stand, you can pick that up at Amazon for the same price.

I have a pretty sweet 1440p screen, and I'm looking to pick up a secondary 1080p monitor for a dual-screen setup. However, at the prices some 4K monitors are going for now, one of the best budget 4K screens may just bend my arm.

Right now, you can pick up the Gigabyte M28U-AE for $399.99 at Amazon, which is the cheapest this monitor has ever sold for. With a crisp 144 Hz screen, excellent response time, AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, and tonnes of I/O ports, this is more than capable of being your new main screen.

Where this monitor shows its very budget price is in its brightness, at just 300 cd/m2. This is fairly standard for monitors of its calibre and will be just fine in most environments but may not pop as you'd like if you have it near a window.

As well as this, the included overdrive mode isn't great, causing artefacts on screen. However, once turned off, you will find a screen that is super clean, crisp, and rich in picture quality. This makes it a particularly good gaming monitor.

It is worth noting that this is probably not a great purchase if you don't have the hardware to support it. Running games in 4K can be a bit of a tough task so you need a beefy graphics card to handle it natively in games with top-notch graphics.

The model of M28U I've picked out is kitted with an arm at the bottom, so you can attach it to a stand to mount to a wall or the side of your desk.

Though this is the cheapest this specific monitor has ever been, you can grab the version of this monitor with the stand for $399 at Amazon too. The stand model has seen prices like this before, and went even cheaper a little while ago.

In our best gaming monitor list, we consider this to be the best budget 4K gaming monitor and for good reason. It looks great, and it's priced even better.