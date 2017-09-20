Nvidia reveals Need for Speed Payback system requirements and a new 4K trailer

Last month, Nvidia delivered a showroom-fresh 4K, 60 fps trailer for EA's upcoming racing game Need for Speed Payback. This month, it's done much the

same thing—but this time we've got some system requirements too.

Origin still lists Payback's required hardware as "coming soon," but Nvidia's breakdown is pretty clear, and at this point I think it's fair to acknowledge that they know what they're talking about. Obviously there are no AMD display cards listed, but the "or equivalent" part should be easy enough to figure out, at least until EA gets around to nailing down specifics. Here's what's what:

Minimum Requirements For 720p30 At Low Settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6 GB

Disc Drive: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

Hard Drive: 30GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or GTX 1050, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Input: Dual analog controller

Online Connection Requirements: 192 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended Requirements For 1080p60 At High Settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 8GB

Disc Drive: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

Hard Drive: 30GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

Input: Dual analog controller

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Nvidia didn't get into the necessary kit needed to make the magic happen in 4K, but added that a GeForce GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti "will enable you to further increase graphical fidelity, or up the resolution, giving you an experience in line with the one shown" in the new 4K gameplay trailer.

Need for Speed Payback is set to come out on November.