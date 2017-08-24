Watch Need for Speed Payback running in 4K at 60fps

The latest Need for Speed Payback video is a reminder that racing games are frequently gorgeous, especially if you’ve got a penchant for car porn. And they look even better in 4K, running at 60fps.

I, lamentably, own neither a 4K monitor, nor a rig that could run any modern game at that resolution while maintaining 60fps, so I just have to sit here and dream. Need for Speed Payback looks striking, nonetheless.

This is the second Need for Speed video to slide out of Gamescom, with the first showing off a 2018 BMW M5 in a high-speed chase with some cops.