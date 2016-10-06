Nvidia releases Game Ready driver for Gears of War 4

Here's a heads up that Nvidia has released a new Game Ready driver for GeForce graphics card owners, version 373.06 WHQL, with optimizations for a trio of games releasing soon. Among them is Gears of War 4 (check out our review), the fifth installment in the Gears of War series (fourth main installment) and the first in the franchise that isn't developed by Epic Games.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team works up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day one," Nvidia explains.

Oftentimes Nvidia will release a Game Ready driver for a single title, though this one includes performance tweaks and bug fixes for three. The two other titles are Mafia 3, which disappointingly seems to be locked at 30fps on PC, and Shadow Warrior 2.

Nvidia's latest driver package also includes a pair of new SLI profiles for Battlefield 1 (re-enabled) and Iron Storm, and a handful of 3D Vision Profiles, including Ashes of Singularity (excellent), Gears or War 4 (fair), Mafia 3 (not recommended), and Shadow Warrior 2 (not recommended).

Bug fixes are minimal this time around. There are just three for Windows 10, two of which are carryovers from previous driver releases, such as a color setting quirk in previous versions of Windows in which changing the color setting wouldn't stick after shutting down your PC.

You can grab the new driver here.