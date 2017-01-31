Grab For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildands free with GTX 1080 or 1070 purchase

January is often a tough month money-wise, but if you're planning to splash out on a new graphics card any time soon you might serve to net yourself a free copy of For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Should you fancy picking up GeForce GTX 1080 or 1070 , or a system or laptop from Nvidia with one of those GPUs, the 'Prepare for Battle' bundle (double check your seller of choice is a participating outlet) will grant you a download/pre-order code for either of Ubisoft's incoming games—the former of which is due February 14, with the latter set to land on March 7.

Online hack-and-slasher For Honor inadvertently revealed its forthcoming open beta dates yesterday, and dropped the following duo of trailers earlier this month:

Ghost Recon Wildlands, on the other hand, announced its closed beta will run this week, and launched this character loadout, customisation, and co-op tactics video:

"Each game supports a number of NVIDIA GameWorks effects and technologies, in addition to being fully compatible with GeForce Experience’s Share, GameStream and Optimal Playable Settings features," reads a statement on the Nvidia site.

To make things as easy as possible, Nvidia is also debuting a new way to redeem codes through its GeForce Experience software. If any of the above piques your interest, more information can be found in this direction.