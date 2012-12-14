Nvidia giving out free Metro 2033 keys on Facebook

Happy bleak post-apocalyptic holidays! Hardware giant Nvidia is giving away free digital copies of Metro 2033 in exchange for hitting the "Like" button on its Facebook page . The promotion lasts until into Christmas Eve.

4A Games' atmospheric shooter is one of many high-quality games, such as Portal and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, that are turning up in sweeping sales events and bundle sales at a heavy discount. Its upcoming sequel, Metro: Last Light, took a few delays as THQ struggled with financial difficulties, but it still seems to hold the same excellent scares and Russian expletives as its predecessor.