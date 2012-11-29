Humble THQ Bundle announced: Metro, Darksiders, Company of Heroes for $1

Humble Bundle is offering its first pay-what-you-want package for a triple-A publisher: seven of THQ's games are up for grabs. This might seem like a departure from the Humble Bundle's usual practice of highlighting unassuming indie titles, but we have to admit that there can be few things more humbling for THQ than seeing its stock price plough through the floor .

Plus, as with any Humble Bundle you can select what proportion of your payment goes to the devs, and what part goes to charity - Child's Play and American Red Cross, in this case - so you can still luxuriate in the warming glow of your own philanthropy.

Pay as little as a dollar and you'll snag Darksiders, Company of Heroes, Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts, Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor, Metro 2033 and Red Faction: Armageddon. Every customer also gets DRM-free soundtracks for CoH, Armageddon and Darksiders and if you pledge a some over the average bundle price you get Saints Row: The Third and its soundtrack as well.

The deal runs for 13 days from November 29, 10am PST and will go live at www.humblebundle.com .

Humble Bundle also want to stress that this doesn't mean they'll stop doing indie bundles. So, hooray!