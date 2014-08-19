Now Playing Live returns! Don't miss our Elite: Dangerous stream event tomorrow

We've been hunted across Chernarus . We've tangled with a vengeful god of (modern) warfare . Tomorrow, we scramble for glory in the cold reaches of space.

The latest PC Gamer UK team livestream will take place on Wednesday the 20th of August from 3PM BST to 5PM BST —click that link to find out the time in other timezones. We'll be playing Elite Dangerous in a custom scenario that we've come up with ourselves, supported by the devs at Frontier.

Our own Elite veteran Andy Kelly will be flying a kitted-out Anaconda, the largest ship currently in the game. In his hold will be a few units of gold, the target of a horde of hunters that will descend on him as he explores the galaxy. The gold is minimally valuable in and of itself, but it's our Maltese Falcon, our Briefcase-in-Pulp-Fiction: it doesn't matter what it's worth, it matters who holds it.

That team of bounty hunters will be made up of PC Gamer UK staff—me, Sam Roberts, Phil Savage, Ben Griffin and Tom Senior—as well as developers from Frontier. Expect uneasy alliances, sudden but inevitable betrayals, and perhaps the odd cameo appearance by David Braben.

We'll post again tomorrow with a dual stream link. See you then!