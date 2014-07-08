Now Playing Live: PC Gamer play ArmA 3: Zeus, today at 2:30pm BST

This afternoon, PC Gamer will be at the mercy of a vengeful, Scottish god. We'll be playing Zeus, ArmA III's on-the-fly adventure mode, where we'll be subjected to the trials and tribulations of our own Andy Kelly. The action kicks off at 2.30pm BST— check here for local times —and will run until we've experienced the full scope of Andy's twisted design.

Zeus is ArmA III's free multiplayer DLC: a mode in which a player can act as an RPG style GM. Andy will be able to create objectives, spawn enemies, place vehicles, build bases and, on occasion, call down massive lightning strikes—all in real time.

You'll be able catch the main stream, from the PCG team's perspective, over at the PC Gamer Twitch channel . If you'd prefer to follow the dark machinations of our overlord, Andy will be streaming the Zeus perspective at his own Twitch channel .

Here's a full run-down of the people and streams involved:

Thanks to special interweb magic, you can watch streams simultaneously. This page will let you see the action from Andy's godly perspective and the ground-soldier at the same time.

Alternatively, just watch the embed below. See you at 2.30pm!