The PC game releases we're most excited about in November

I'm starting to measure the passage of time in terms of how long I've been dawdling in Baldur's Gate 3's second act—this will surely be the month I finally make a decision about Shadowheart's fate and see my way to the titular city, because with Alan Wake 2 and Lords of the Fallen out last month, I've already fallen well behind on the things I planned to play.

This landmark year for big game releases does finally quiet down a little in November, but no month is totally empty of excitement these days, and November has already spawned a few strong recommendations from us—find them all in the top half of the release calendar below.

For more about what's ahead for PC gaming, see our full 2023 PC release schedule and list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

The Talos Principle 2| November 2

Solve spatial puzzles while hanging out with a bunch of philosophical, cat-loving robots—what more can we ask for in a game? This excellent sequel to one of our favorite puzzle adventures earned an 89% in our review.

Thirsty Suitors| November 2

An RPG (and cooking game, and skateboarding game) about confronting your exes, or being confronted by them, and possibly dunking basketballs in their faces. "A heartfelt and hilarious couples therapy session, disguised as a stylish RPG," our reviewer wrote.

RoboCop: Rogue City| November 2

Alas, this wasn't quite the sleeper hit we hoped for after the demo's surprisingly positive reception, but it might still be good as a C-tier laugh: "Fantastic shootouts are held back by a dull narrative and bloated pacing," we said in our review.

The Invincible | November 6

Another early November game we've reviewed positively, The Invincible is a sci-fi novel adaptation that we called "a striking and imaginative retelling of a vintage work that should once again leave us to consider the goals of technology, and the limits of our knowledge."

Football Manager 2024| November 6

Hey look, it's another good game about managing a football team. We gave the new Football Manager edition an 84% in our review, saying: "It was never going to be a revolution, but you feel the new features on and off the pitch."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 | November 10

It makes perfect sense: This is Modern Warfare 3 (2023), it features remade maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), all your guns from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) carry over, and in your Steam library it'll just be called "Call of Duty." Problem?

Persona 5 Tactica | November 10

A grid-based spin-off of the beloved RPG series that sees the Phantom Thieves "wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression."

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin | November 17

A Warhammer RTS that we favorably compared to Dawn of War 2 when we got our hands on it. It favors roaring into battle over base-building, and controlling tight squads over hundreds of units on screen.

More games releasing in November