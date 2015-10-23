Noct, the creepy top-down survival horror game, is now on Early Access

Most survival games take place in janky 3D worlds, but Noct is different – it takes place in a horrific monochrome wasteland played from a top-down perspective. It also incorporates Lovecraftian storytelling and enemy design, and based on what I've seen so far it looks promising. There's no point speculating anymore though, because Noct is now available on Early Access, with a full release expected in Q1 2016.

According to developer C3SK, the Early Access build is stable and packed with features, with "most of the content already integrated into the game". Nevertheless the studio has at least three updates planned for November, December and January respectively, introducing new locations, weapons, enemies and single-player chapters.

For more details on the game check out Andy's recent write up, or you could watch the gameplay video below to get some sense of Noct's grim atmosphere.