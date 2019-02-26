Nier: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition is out today

Nier: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition launches on Steam today. It includes the DLC, six pod designs, an accessory and two wallpapers. To mark the launch, there's a new trailer, which you can watch above.

As far as we knew, the bonus accessory and pod designs were the only new things being added, but the eagle-eyed among you might have spotted some changes in the trailer. The scene where the androids celebrate a BAFTA nomination, for instance.

Good to see BAFTA's still around after the apocalypse, though.

It's still a bit frustrating to see Nier getting a GOTY edition when the PC port has largely been ignored, despite numerous problems. They're not insurmountable, but given the game's popularity, the lack of support has been peculiar. It remains to be seen if the new edition is better optimised, but hopefully it arrives in a better state than its predecessor.