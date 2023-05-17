Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight, don't ask why

Hollywood megastar and extremely intense individual Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight. Up until now the game has regularly added famous movie killers and various characters from other games, but I think this is the first time it's added a real person. The announcement comes with a short trailer which gives a look at his in-game character model. Which looks a lot like Nicolas Cage.

"There is nothing more powerful than imagination," Cage solemnly intones over the trailer. "We can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know." That could hint at Cage's character bringing some sort of new element to the game, or it may just be a spooky line and Cage is a survivor skin. Then again, if there were a Hollywood superstar that I bet could probably murder four people in an abandoned yard…

This has the slight whiff of a rushed announcement: the news seems to have leaked out somewhere this morning, though I'm not sure of the origin.