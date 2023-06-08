Nicolas Cage to anyone who plays his Dead by Daylight survivor: 'I want you to know that we're one, we're fused'

By Tyler Wilde
published

The actor appeared on stage with Geoff Keighley at the Summer Game Fest showcase.

Nicolas Cage on stage at Summer Game Fest.
(Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

We recently learned that Nicolas Cage is playing a new survivor in asymmetrical competitive horror game Dead by Daylight, and today Cage himself showed up on stage at the Summer Game Fest showcase to talk about his role.

"I play this heightened, exaggerated version of a film actor named Nic Cage," he told Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley to laughs from the audience, "and he's going to a location thinking he's making a movie, and instead he wakes up in The Fog. And in The Fog he's surrounded by crows and serial killers, and it's rather amusing."

As for why Cage chose to appear in his first videogame, he had several reasons. One, he appreciated that Sadako Yamamura of The Ring novels and movies appears in the game, and he likes that, for the survivors, it's a cooperative "bonding experience." He's got a fan in the family, too, and said that he saw acting for the game as an "adventure."

"Someone very important in my family is a Dead by Daylight enthusiast, and that really put the hook in—hah—pun intended," said Cage. "See, Dead by Daylight to me was an opportunity to branch out. I've never been invited to this space before, and I'm always looking for new adventures, so this to me was, 'Wow, I can meet a whole new audience and branch out and go on this Dead by Daylight adventure.' It took me nothing but a split second to say yes."

My favorite Cage comment from his appearance, however, is the actor's point of view on recording the voice lines for his first game character.

"See, I want you to know when you're playing the Nic Cage survivor, I want you to know that we're one, that we're fused," said Cage. "So it was important to me that everything I do, everything I say, from the scream to the grunt, down to the most minimal, exasperated expression of a sigh, whatever it is, it's my voice, so that we are fused."

The Nicolas Cage survivor will be available to fuse with on July 25, or earlier on Dead by Daylight's PC test server.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

