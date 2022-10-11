Live: The best Prime Early Access PC upgrade deals so far

Throughout today and tomorrow, October 11–12, Amazon will be pumping out PC upgrade deals. In fact, it's early doors and I'm already seeing lots of deals on top components—including CPUs, RAM, coolers, motherboards, SSDs, and, yes, even graphics cards—but I expect even more deals to appear as the shopping event continues.

You don't have to stay on top of every great deal throughout the event, however. I'll be collating the best PC upgrade deals right here as the team finds them. This page will automatically refresh with the latest updates, so hang tight.

I'm searching Amazon for the best Prime Early Access deals, but, as ever, these sorts of prices reductions tend to spill over to other major retailers. They have to stay competitive with Amazon's prices, after all, and while they'd usually wait around until Black Friday to try and get stock out the door I suspect we'll see some great deals across the web over the next 48 hours. So I'll keep my eye on those, too.