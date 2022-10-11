Live
Live: The best Prime Early Access PC upgrade deals so far
We're searching for the best Prime Early Access deals on CPUs, graphics cards, RAM and more, and will update this story as we find them.
Throughout today and tomorrow, October 11–12, Amazon will be pumping out PC upgrade deals. In fact, it's early doors and I'm already seeing lots of deals on top components—including CPUs, RAM, coolers, motherboards, SSDs, and, yes, even graphics cards—but I expect even more deals to appear as the shopping event continues.
You don't have to stay on top of every great deal throughout the event, however. I'll be collating the best PC upgrade deals right here as the team finds them. This page will automatically refresh with the latest updates, so hang tight.
I'm searching Amazon for the best Prime Early Access deals, but, as ever, these sorts of prices reductions tend to spill over to other major retailers. They have to stay competitive with Amazon's prices, after all, and while they'd usually wait around until Black Friday to try and get stock out the door I suspect we'll see some great deals across the web over the next 48 hours. So I'll keep my eye on those, too.
Buying advice: graphics cards
Graphics cards might be the hottest ticket in town right now, and we're actually looking at the possibility of some great graphics cards deals as we head into the buying bonanza season. There's a glut of graphics cards with retailers and distributors, and this is stock that Nvidia and AMD will want to shift as best it can.
The big question is: What's a great price for a graphics card nowadays? For most of today's graphics cards, the manufacturer recommended price went up in smoke in a matter of days, perhaps even hours, after their release. So while I am optimistic about deals, I'm also going to stay sceptical of these so-called 'deals' at times. You shouldn't be paying over MSRP for a card that's nearing the end of its life, and the RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series are on their way out. That's truer of the high-end graphics cards today—the low-end from Nvidia and AMD are both going to be sticking around until at least some point early next year, if not much later than that.
Still, you shouldn't pay top dollar for even a budget GPU. Here are some resources we've put together to help you know whether a graphics card deal is really as good as it seems.
GPU performance
Here's a list of the manufacturer set retail prices (MSRP), or recommended retail price (RRP), for most the latest graphics cards. For the most part, these are the set prices for the stock or reference versions of these cards, if applicable, and not representative of overclocked or third-party graphics cards, which may well be priced higher.
