Newegg is retiring its 'Flash' deals site

(Image credit: Newegg)

Newegg, notable retailer for PC hardware, has operated a site specifically for deals since 2013. Newegg Flash, as it's called, is usually filled with refurbished tech or random knock-off products. It did have good sales occasionally though, but it will soon be shutting down.

Newegg sent out an email to Flash customers with the following message:

"Thank you for being a great customer of Newegg Flash and taking advantage of our special savings. Newegg has a wide variety of ways for you to save and, to make it easier for you to find all of them, we are consolidating our deal promotions and putting them on our newly created section called, "Today's Best Deals," which launches September 23rd, 2019. As a result, we will be closing Newegg Flash September 22nd, at 11:59 pm PDT. [...] Don't worry about your recent Newegg Flash purchases; you can still use our customer service programs as before to handle returns or any questions. In fact, "Today's Best Deals" offers the same great buying experience you expect from Newegg Flash. The only difference is a larger selection of deals from which to choose!"

This is definitely a good move, since the current Flash site is pretty terrible from a customer's standpoint. It doesn't display reviews (or sometimes the full specifications) of a product from the primary Newegg product listing, and the seller is only listed at the bottom of the page. I can't tell you how many times I had to find the regular Newegg link for a Flash item just to check the reviews.